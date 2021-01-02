454 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 9.9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed there are 454 new cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County and zero new deaths on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for the county is 9.9 percent.

Health officials say 879 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized and 134 of them are in the ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 28 percent.

Sixty-nine of those who tested positive are in their 20s. Ninety-four of the new cases are among those who are 19 and younger.