ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday that 100,022 test results were reported to New York State Saturday—a new record high. Hospitalizations dropped to 429, a new low since March 16, and intubations dropped to 47, a new low since March 14. New York State’s infection rate has been below 1 percent for 23 straight days.

“Yesterday’s highest-ever number of tests and infection rate of 0.69 percent are great news, especially when you consider what’s going on around the country and around the world,” Governor Cuomo said. “The state is doing extraordinarily well, and again, kudos to all New Yorkers because there’s no mystery as to how this happens. It’s a social action and it’s the community of the people of the State of New York acting out of mutuality and concern for one another. Everyone should continue to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and local governments should continue to enforce state guidance so we can get through this together.”