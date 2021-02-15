Monroe County, Rochester cancel some COVID-19 rapid testing Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County and the City of Rochester have canceled the COVID-19 testing sites at Temple B’rith Kodesh and Wilson Foundation Tuesday, due to the incoming snow storm.

Residents with appointments for either location can go to the following locations, no appointment necessary:

Wednesday: Jefferson High School, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday: Gates Memorial Park, 3:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday: Irondequoit DPW, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: East High School, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

To schedule a COVID-19 testing appointment in Monroe County, click here. Appointments open each Friday at noon for the following week. Walk-ins are accepted as well.