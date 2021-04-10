Monroe County reports 298 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported just under 300 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, and no new deaths.

The 298 reported cases brings the 7-day rolling average of new cases to 250 per day. The 7-day rolling positivity rate in Monroe County is 3%. Out of 187 people hospitalized with the virus in the Finger Lakes region, 40 are in the intensive care unit.

Here’s the age breakdown of those new cases:

5Female under 10
10Male under 10
25Female 10-19
26Male 10-19
42Female in her 20s
32Male in his 20s
30Female in 30s
30Male in his 30s
16Female in her 40s
20Male in his 40s
21Female in her 50s
11Male in his 50s
8Female in her 60s
7Male in his 60s
6Female in her 70s
4Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
298TOTAL NEW CASES

You can view the interactive Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard for more detailed information, and you can find vaccine information here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss