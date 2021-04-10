Monroe County reports 298 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported just under 300 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, and no new deaths.
The 298 reported cases brings the 7-day rolling average of new cases to 250 per day. The 7-day rolling positivity rate in Monroe County is 3%. Out of 187 people hospitalized with the virus in the Finger Lakes region, 40 are in the intensive care unit.
Here’s the age breakdown of those new cases:
|5
|Female under 10
|10
|Male under 10
|25
|Female 10-19
|26
|Male 10-19
|42
|Female in her 20s
|32
|Male in his 20s
|30
|Female in 30s
|30
|Male in his 30s
|16
|Female in her 40s
|20
|Male in his 40s
|21
|Female in her 50s
|11
|Male in his 50s
|8
|Female in her 60s
|7
|Male in his 60s
|6
|Female in her 70s
|4
|Male in his 70s
|1
|Female in her 80s
|2
|Male in his 80s
|1
|Female in her 90s
|1
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|298
|TOTAL NEW CASES
You can view the interactive Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard for more detailed information, and you can find vaccine information here.