Monroe County reports 298 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported just under 300 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, and no new deaths.

The 298 reported cases brings the 7-day rolling average of new cases to 250 per day. The 7-day rolling positivity rate in Monroe County is 3%. Out of 187 people hospitalized with the virus in the Finger Lakes region, 40 are in the intensive care unit.

Here’s the age breakdown of those new cases:

5 Female under 10 10 Male under 10 25 Female 10-19 26 Male 10-19 42 Female in her 20s 32 Male in his 20s 30 Female in 30s 30 Male in his 30s 16 Female in her 40s 20 Male in his 40s 21 Female in her 50s 11 Male in his 50s 8 Female in her 60s 7 Male in his 60s 6 Female in her 70s 4 Male in his 70s 1 Female in her 80s 2 Male in his 80s 1 Female in her 90s 1 Male in his 90s Female 100+ Male 100+ 298 TOTAL NEW CASES

You can view the interactive Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard for more detailed information, and you can find vaccine information here.