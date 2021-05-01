Monroe County reports 218 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 in the county since the last update and no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases per day is now 216.

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases by age:

12 Female under 10 21 Male under 10 17 Female 10-19 19 Male 10-19 1 Non-binary in 10s 18 Female in her 20s 16 Male in his 20s 1 Blank in 20s 25 Female in 30s 15 Male in his 30s 13 Female in her 40s 9 Male in his 40s 20 Female in her 50s 14 Male in his 50s 6 Female in her 60s 3 Male in his 60s 1 Female in her 70s 3 Male in his 70s Female in her 80s 2 Male in his 80s 1 Female in her 90s 1 Male in his 90s Female 100+ Male 100+ 218 TOTAL NEW CASES

