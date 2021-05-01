Monroe County reports 218 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 in the county since the last update and no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases per day is now 216.

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases by age:

12Female under 10
21Male under 10
17Female 10-19
19Male 10-19
1Non-binary in 10s
18Female in her 20s
16Male in his 20s
1Blank in 20s
25Female in 30s
15Male in his 30s
13Female in her 40s
9Male in his 40s
20Female in her 50s
14Male in his 50s
6Female in her 60s
3Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
3Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
218TOTAL NEW CASES

You can read more details about the virus in Monroe County at their COVID-19 dashboard. You can find information on the vaccine here.

