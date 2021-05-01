Monroe County reports 218 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 in the county since the last update and no new deaths.
The 7-day rolling average of new cases per day is now 216.
Here’s a breakdown of the new cases by age:
|12
|Female under 10
|21
|Male under 10
|17
|Female 10-19
|19
|Male 10-19
|1
|Non-binary in 10s
|18
|Female in her 20s
|16
|Male in his 20s
|1
|Blank in 20s
|25
|Female in 30s
|15
|Male in his 30s
|13
|Female in her 40s
|9
|Male in his 40s
|20
|Female in her 50s
|14
|Male in his 50s
|6
|Female in her 60s
|3
|Male in his 60s
|1
|Female in her 70s
|3
|Male in his 70s
|Female in her 80s
|2
|Male in his 80s
|1
|Female in her 90s
|1
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|218
|TOTAL NEW CASES
You can read more details about the virus in Monroe County at their COVID-19 dashboard. You can find information on the vaccine here.