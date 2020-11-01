132 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, no new deaths

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Health Department reported 132 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last update.

There were no new deaths reported, and the seven-day rolling average of new cases is 81 cases per day.

Of the new cases, 55 are from individuals in their 20s and younger.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

Female under 10
1Male under 10
7Female 10-19
6Male 10-19
25Female in her 20s
16Male in his 20s
8Female in her 30s
13Male in his 30s
8Female in her 40s
7Male in his 40s
11Female in her 50s
13Male in his 50s
6Female in her 60s
3Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
5Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
132TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss