Monroe County reports 128 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 128 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, and no new deaths.
The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 139 per day, and the 7-day rolling average positivity rate is 1.8%. There are 133 people hospitalized with the virus in the Finger Lakes region — 30 of those people are in the ICU.
Here’s the age breakdown of the new cases:
|6
|Female under 10
|6
|Male under 10
|7
|Female 10-19
|12
|Male 10-19
|15
|Female in her 20s
|6
|Male in his 20s
|17
|Female in 30s
|8
|Male in his 30s
|7
|Female in her 40s
|8
|Male in his 40s
|8
|Female in her 50s
|8
|Male in his 50s
|4
|Female in her 60s
|5
|Male in his 60s
|1
|Non-binary in 60s
|3
|Female in her 70s
|3
|Male in his 70s
|2
|Female in her 80s
|2
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|128
|TOTAL NEW CASES
You can visit the Monroe County COVI-19 dashboard for more information here.