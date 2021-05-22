Monroe County reporting 126 new COVID-19 cases

Monroe County (WROC)- The Monroe County Department of Health is reporting 126 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 138 per day. at least 85 were diagnosed in people under the age of 40.

No new deaths are being reported. Hospitalizations and vaccination data can be found on the Monroe County website.



10 Female under 10

11 Male under 10

7 Female 10-19

11 Male 10-19

16 Female in her 20s

7 Male in his 20s

15 Female in 30s

8 Male in his 30s

7 Female in her 40s

7 Male in his 40s

5 Female in her 50s

5 Male in his 50s

7 Female in her 60s

4 Male in his 60s

3 Female in her 70s

2 Male in his 70s

Female in her 80s

Male in his 80s

Female in her 90s

1 Male in his 90s

Female 100+

Male 100+

126 TOTAL NEW CASES