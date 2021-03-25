                                                                                                                         
March 27 2021 02:40 pm

Monroe County reaches 1,200 COVID-19 deaths to date, 174 new cases

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 174 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 143 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.9%.

County officials reported six new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,200. Officials say these deaths occurred on February 13 and between March 13 and March 20.

Officials say 119 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 29 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 115,028 Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated and 233,012 people in the county have received at least one dose — 31.4% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

3Female under 10
7Male under 10
11Female 10-19
7Male 10-19
18Female in her 20s
17Male in his 20s
16Female in 30s
16Male in his 30s
20Female in her 40s
11Male in his 40s
9Female in her 50s
14Male in his 50s
1Non-binary in 50s
5Female in her 60s
11Male in his 60s
4Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
174TOTAL NEW CASES

