Monroe County reaches 1,200 COVID-19 deaths to date, 174 new cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 174 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 143 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.9%.

County officials reported six new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,200. Officials say these deaths occurred on February 13 and between March 13 and March 20.

Officials say 119 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 29 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 115,028 Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated and 233,012 people in the county have received at least one dose — 31.4% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows: