Monroe County reaches 1,000 COVID-19 deaths as average positivity rate dips to 3.2%

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A grim milestone for Monroe County as Department of Public Health officials reported 63 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, raising the county’s to-date total to 1,000.

According to the health department, these deaths occurred between January 11 and January 31.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health also reported 209 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 226 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.2% — the lowest since the initial orange zone designation in late November.

Officials say 517 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 115 in an ICU. It’s the fewest number of regional virus hospitalizations since December 6 (480).

According to the health department, the region has 36% available hospital capacity, and 27% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

9Female under 10
7Male under 10
11Female 10-19
13Male 10-19
21Female in her 20s
28Male in his 20s
15Female in 30s
9Male in his 30s
10Female in her 40s
10Male in his 40s
15Female in her 50s
14Male in his 50s
10Female in her 60s
12Male in his 60s
4Female in her 70s
12Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
3Male in his 80s
2Female in her 90s
2Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
209TOTAL NEW CASES

