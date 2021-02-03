Monroe County reaches 1,000 COVID-19 deaths as average positivity rate dips to 3.2%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A grim milestone for Monroe County as Department of Public Health officials reported 63 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, raising the county’s to-date total to 1,000.

According to the health department, these deaths occurred between January 11 and January 31.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health also reported 209 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 226 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.2% — the lowest since the initial orange zone designation in late November.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Officials say 517 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 115 in an ICU. It’s the fewest number of regional virus hospitalizations since December 6 (480).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the health department, the region has 36% available hospital capacity, and 27% available ICU capacity.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: