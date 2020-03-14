All Monroe county public schools closed indefinitely

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Sunday that all 22 public schools in Monroe County will be closed starting Monday, March 16, until further notice.

Bello said staff might be asked to report depending on any individual needs depending on the school district.

“Each individual school district will share more specific information regarding their plans for food, social supports, remote instruction, and other operational procedures with their individual communities. The Monroe County Health Department and school leaders will be reviewing this on a week-to-week basis and providing an update by midday Friday.”

Bello said the City of Rochester will announce its efforts regarding food distribution and support for children and families on Sunday at a press conference at 10 a.m.

Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade issued the following statement:

“This is uncharted territory for our community and our nation. It is also an opportunity for us to come together and support one another. After meeting with Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, and Dr. Michael Mendoza it has been decided that all Monroe County Public Schools will be closed to students beginning Monday, March 16 until further notice. Staff may be asked to report depending on individual district needs.

This closing includes all school-related activities including sports and other extracurricular activities. Each individual school district will share more specific information regarding their plans for food, social supports, remote instruction and other operational procedures with their individual communities. You will be given more information about RCSD specific plans tomorrow. The Monroe County Health Department and school leaders will be reviewing this decision on a week-to-week basis and providing an update by midday Friday.



Please continue to watch for additional information from me over the next 24-48 hours. I will be meeting with County, City, and local health authorities regarding our next steps. I ask for your patience and understanding as we continue to navigate this unprecedented situation.”