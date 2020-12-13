Monroe County provides rapid testing for hair stylists ahead of orange zone reopening

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County distributed rapid COVID-19 tests Sunday as salons in the orange zone prepare to reopen this week.

The distribution, which took place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, helped hair stylists meet a new guideline to reopen; a negative test is a requirement for hair stylists to return to work Monday.

“The ability to provide them the resources they need to be able to go back to work and stay in business is critical to our financial health, and really, overall, the morale of the community, to be able to see us moving forward in a positive direction,” said Richard Tantalo, Director of Public Safety for Monroe County.

Salons, along with gyms, in the orange zone can reopen Monday with new restrictions.

“I’m thrilled that we’re reopening,” said Erika Sorbello, owner of Gallery Salon in Rochester. “I can’t wait to get back to work.”

Sorbello told News 8 she was 12th in line Sunday to get tested in Irondequoit. Gallery Salon, Sorebllo added, will reopen Wednesday to allow time to call clients and prepare.

Gallery Salon, along with salons in the orange zone, have been closed since November 25, an eighteen days without business which made for a serious financial impact.

“That eighteen days, during our busiest holiday season, was a huge hit for us financially,” said Sorbello.

According to the state’s metrics released last week, 0.14% of coronavirus cases come from salons.