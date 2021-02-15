Monroe County preps COVID vaccine scheduling link for Phase 1B essential workers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health will open a COVID-19 vaccine scheduling link to essential workers eligible under Phase 1B this week.
The scheduling link will be posted here as soon as the county receives its vaccine shipment for the week. According to a press release from the county, that is likely to happen sometime Tuesday.
A total of 1,100 vaccinations will be scheduled through the link. The county says it is receiving the Moderna vaccine, which is approved for people 18 and older.
Eligible essential workers who schedule a vaccination through the link will be sent to the Rochester Riverside Convention Center vaccination site.
Categories of essential worker who will be able to schedule vaccinations through the link include:
- First Responder or Support Staff for First Responder Agency
- Corrections
- P-12 school (public or non-public)
- In-Person College Faculty and Instructors
- Employees or Support Staff of Licensed, Registered, Approved or Legally Exempt Group Childcare Settings
- Licensed, Registered, approved or legally exempt group Childcare Provider
- Public Transit
- Public Facing Grocery Store Workers, including convenience store and bodega workers
- Individual living in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared with individuals and families who are not part of your household
- Individual working (paid or unpaid) in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared by individuals and families who are not part of the same household, in a position where there is potential for interaction with shelter residents.