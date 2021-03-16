Monroe County opens up new round of COVID-19 vaccine appointments for this week

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. California officials say much of the state will be able to reopen next week to indoor activities as coronavirus case rates remain low. At the same time, more than 4 million residents with certain disabilities or health concerns become eligible for a vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the following locations for this week:

Monroe County Fleet Center: All Vaccine Eligible Individuals

145 Paul Road, Rochester, 14624

Rochester Riverside Convention Center: All Vaccine Eligible Individuals

103 E. Main St., Rochester, 14604.

Wegmans Conference Center: Public-facing Grocery Store Workers

200 Wegmans Market St., 14624

There are currently appointments available — for those eligible — for Thursday, Friday and Monday

Folks who are eligible include New Yorkers who are 60 years old, and older, some essential workers (full list below), and New Yorkers with qualifying underlying conditions who are 16-years-old or older (full list below).

You can find an appointment on this Monroe County website.

Eligibility

INDIVIDUALS AGE 60 AND OLDER WHO RESIDE IN NEW YORK

ELIGIBLE ESSENTIAL WORKERS:

First Responder or Support Staff for First Responder Agency

Fire State Fire Service, including firefighters and investigators (professional and volunteer) Local Fire Service, including firefighters and investigators (professional and volunteer)

Police and Investigations State Police, including Troopers State Park Police, DEC Police, Forest Rangers SUNY Police Sheriffs’ Offices County Police Departments and Police Districts City, Town, and Village Police Departments Transit of other Public Authority Police Departments State Field Investigations, including DMV, SCOC, Justice Center, DFS, IG, Tax, OCFS, SLA

Public Safety Communications Emergency Communication and PSAP Personnel, including dispatchers and technicians

Other Sworn and Civilian Personnel Court Officer Other Police or Peace Officer Support or Civilian Staff for Any of the Above Services, Agencies, or Facilities

Corrections State DOCCS Personnel, including correction and parole officers Local Correctional Facilities, including correction officers Local Probation Departments, including probation officers State Juvenile Detention and Rehabilitation Facilities Local Juvenile Detention and Rehabilitation Facilities

P-12 Schools P-12 school (public or non-public) or school district faculty or staff (includes all teachers, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, and support staff including bus drivers) Contractor working in a P-12 school or school district (including contracted bus drivers) Licensed, registered, approved or legally exempt group childcare

In-person college faculty and essential in-person staff

Employees or Support Staff of licensed, registered, approved or legally exempt group Childcare Setting

Licensed, registered, approved or legally exempt group Childcare Provider

Public Transit Airline and airport employee Passenger railroad employee Subway and mass transit employee (i.e., MTA, LIRR, Metro North, NYC Transit, Upstate transit) Ferry employee Port Authority employee Public bus employee

Public facing grocery store workers, including convenience stores, bodegas, regional food banks, food pantries and permitted home-delivered meal programs

Individual living in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared with individuals and families who are not part of your household

Individual working (paid or unpaid) in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared by individuals and families who are not part of the same household, in a position where there is potential for interaction with shelter residents

High-risk hospital and FQHC staff, including OMH psychiatric centers

Health care or other high-risk essential staff who come into contact with residents/patients working in LTCFs and long-term, congregate settings overseen by OPWDD, OMH, OCFS, OTDA and OASAS, and residents in congregate living situations, overseen or funded by the OPWDD, OMH, OCFS, OTDA and OASAS

Certified NYS EMS provider, including but not limited to Certified First Responder, Emergency Medical Technician, Advanced Emergency Medical Technician, Emergency Medical Technician – Critical Care, Paramedic, Ambulance Emergency Vehicle Operator, or Non-Certified Ambulance Assistant

County Coroner or Medical Examiner, or employer or contractor thereof who is exposed to infectious material or bodily fluids

Licensed funeral director, or owner, operator, employee, or contractor of a funeral firm licensed and registered in New York State, who is exposed to infectious material or bodily fluids

Staff of urgent care provider

Staff who administer COVID-19 vaccine

All Outpatient/Ambulatory front-line, high-risk health care workers of any age who provide direct in-person patient care, or other staff in a position in which they have direct contact with patients (i.e., intake staff)

All front-line, high-risk public health workers who have direct contact with patients, including those conducting COVID-19 tests, handling COVID-19 specimens and COVID-19 vaccinations

Home care workers and aides, hospice workers, personal care aides, and consumer-directed personal care workers

Staff and residents of nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, and adult care facilities

Restaurant employees, including workers in permitted soup kitchen and congregate meal programs

Restaurant delivery workers

Public facing hotel workers

For-hire vehicle drivers, including taxi, livery, black car, and transportation network company drivers

Public-facing government and public employees

Not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need

Essential in-person public-facing building service workers

INDIVIDUALS WITH COMORBIDITIES OR UNDERLYING CONDITIONS:

New Yorkers age 16 and older with the following conditions qualify for the vaccine:

Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)

Chronic kidney disease

Pulmonary Disease, including but not limited to, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11 related pulmonary diseases

Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities including Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension (high blood pressure)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2), Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia

Liver disease

The list is subject to change as additional scientific evidence is published and as New York State obtains and analyzes additional state-specific data.