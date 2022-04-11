ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 303 new COVID-19 cases Monday, with 173 of those new cases being results from at-home tests.

The county is now averaging 455 new COVID-19 cases per day over the last week. Less than a month ago, on March 14, that number was just 75 new cases per day.

Monroe County officials also reported eight new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,823.

Officials also reported 166 regional COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, including 21 in an ICU. That’s a 36 percent increase in hospitalizations over the past week.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza issued a joint statement Monday, saying:

“This is a concerning trend. While the vast majority of individuals currently infected with COVID are not experiencing severe illness, the BA-2 variant is proving to be dangerous to some. Anyone at higher risk of severe complications from the virus should maintain physical distancing as much as possible and wear a high quality N95 or KN95 mask when in indoor, public settings. Anyone who is eligible for a COVID vaccination or booster shot should get one as soon as possible.“ Joint Statement from Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza

The recent rise in cases has been attributed to the presence of the highly contagious omicron BA.2 variant, first detected locally on March 24.

Despite the rise in cases, Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza told News 8 last week that this variant is “not as serious,” but he added that does not mean that individual people might not be at risk.”

“Well, we’re at a point in the pandemic where, as you said, people are very tired of having to hear about COVID, hear the numbers and cases and surges and all of that but the reality is we don’t have the luxury of yet saying that COVID is gone,” Dr. Mendoza said. “COVID is still with us — in fact this week I’m in the hospital taking care of people who have long-COVID and for those individuals, COVID is very much a very real thing.”