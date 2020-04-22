Monroe County Legislator who got antibody test: A way to help our neighbors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Antibody testing is going on in Monroe County and one local legislator from the Webster area is sharing his experience with it.



Monroe County legislator Matthew Terp got his antibody test on Tuesday at the Tops store on Upper Falls Blvd.

“These tests are basically at randomly selected locations, so nobody really knows where they are. So I heard from word of mouth from somebody else, to somebody else and then I confirmed it,” Terp said.

He said he got the test to help figure out how widespread the virus is in our community. Term said since his town of Webster originally had a higher-than-normal exposure rate he wanted to find out if he was one of those exposed.

Term said the process was simple. He showed up, waited six feet away from others, and got tested.

“They do a little fingerpick and squeeze out as much blood as they possibly can on these little circles,” he said of the testing process.

In less than 72 hours he’ll know if he was exposed to COVID-19.

“I know that what the governor is trying to do is get testing done to figure out how widespread the exposure is,” Terp said. “I would say if you’re going to get tested, make sure you know if you want to donate those antibodies and that blood or maybe let somebody know who might have that because I think that’s going to be key, using those antibodies that exposed people have in order to try to help create a vaccine, or donate plasma to help those who currently have it.”

The chief medical officer at the University of Rochester Medical Center said they hope to develop an antibody test locally within the next couple of weeks. He said they’ll be able to test a thousand people per day with this local test.