Monroe County Jail down to two positive COVID-19 cases after holiday surge in the hundreds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At its highest point, the Monroe County Jail had 260 COVID-19 positive inmates inside the facility, but as of Wednesday, there are just two COVID-19 positive inmates.

Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Wednesday and the two positive tests were the result of the jail intake screening process.

“MCSO has continued to test the entire inmate population once a week and is pleased to report it has had zero positive test results in General Population over the past three weeks,” officials said in a Wednesday press release. “MCSO also proactively quarantines all inmates who enter our facility for a total of 14 days.”

Officials say the two individuals who are COVID-19 positive remain isolated from the rest of the jail population.

In late December, the sheriff’s office expanded COVID-19 testing to everyone entering the jail, including all deputies in staff.

Over the past three weeks, officials say no staff members have tested positive through the jail’s COVID-19 testing center.