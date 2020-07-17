Monroe County Jail deputy and inmate test positive for coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe County Jail deputy as well as an inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy is in quarantine at home and will remain for 14 days. All inmates in the area where the deputy worked as well as 10 additional deputies were were tested for the virus. Those deputies are in quarantine in their homes.

“The deputy was masked and practiced social distancing, when able, while at work,” MCSO officials said in a statement.

“On Friday, July 17, 2020 at 1:00 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was notified that an inmate living in the unit tested positive for COVID-19. The COVID positive inmate, along with all inmates in the unit, were placed in quarantine for 14 days. Additionally, inmates who had come in contact with the positive inmate, outside of the inmate’s unit, were also quarantined and tested for the virus. The results of those tests are forthcoming. Both COVID positive deputy and inmate remain asymptomatic.”

The MCSO said the unit the inmate was staying in as well as common areas of the jail were sanitized and all staff and inmates were issued N95 masks. The statement also said the medical provider for the sheriff’s office increased temperature screenings of all approximately 600 inmates from twice a week, to once a day.

“All recreation is cancelled until further notice. All jail visits have been postponed until further notice. Any inmate under quarantine, scheduled to be released, will be evaluated by a medical professional prior to release.”

