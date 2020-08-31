Monroe County investigating five COVID-19 cases connected to Spencerport church service

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health announced Monday that it is investigating several cases of COVID-19 connected to Slavic Pentecostal Church in Spencerport.

Officials say five individuals who attended the service there on Sunday, August 23 have tested positive for coronavirus. Officials say anyone who attended the morning service at the West Ridge Road church should self-quarantine immediately through September 6th, and get tested for COVID-19.

According to health department officials, anyone who was at the service should be alert for symptoms of COVID-19, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. Officials say these symptoms may occur 2-14 days after contact with the infected individual. If any of these symptoms appear, individuals should consult with their primary care provider.

For more information on how to quarantine or get tested for COVID-19, please contact the Monroe County COVID-19 Hotline at (585)753-5555 or email COVID19@monroecounty.gov.