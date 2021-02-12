Monroe County hospitals plan to resume limited visitation next week

Editor’s note: The press conference will be live streamed from this page at 12:30 p.m. EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health will resume limited visitation at area hospitals next week.

URMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Apostolakos and RRH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Mayo will hold a media availability Friday at 12:30 p.m. to provide more specific details as to what will be permitted at each of the hospital systems.

In November, the hospitals suspended visitation as cases of COVID-19 began to rise in the Finger Lakes region.

