Monroe County hospitals plan to resume limited visitation next week

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: The press conference will be live streamed from this page at 12:30 p.m. EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health will resume limited visitation at area hospitals next week.

URMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Apostolakos and RRH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Mayo will hold a media availability Friday at 12:30 p.m. to provide more specific details as to what will be permitted at each of the hospital systems.

In November, the hospitals suspended visitation as cases of COVID-19 began to rise in the Finger Lakes region.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Honoring Black History Logo

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss