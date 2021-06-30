Monroe County holding vaccination clinics at apartment complex, Fleet Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County is holding community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week, specifically in communities that have low vaccination rates.

Tuesday, a clinic was held at Los Flamboyanes apartment complex on North Clinton Avenue in Rochester.

“There’s a lot of Hispanic community members who live in this complex and in this area, so we are trying to serve them well with bilingual practitioners, bilingual forms, answering people’s questions and addressing their fears so we can get this community protected,” Deputy Commissioner of the Monroe County Department of Public Health Dr. Marielena Velez De Brown said.

Upcoming clinics will be held at Monroe County Fleet Center Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. Both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be administered. Clinics are open for both walk-ins and appointments.