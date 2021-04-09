Monroe County health officials warn of COVID-19 exposure at playground

SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County health officials have issued an alert about a potential COVID-19 exposure at Sweden Town Park.

According to the Monroe County Department of Public Health, someone at the park on Tuesday, April 6 tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into close contact with other people at the playground there.

Health officials say anyone who was at the Sweden Town Park playground between 1:00 and 2:30 p.m. should immediately self-quarantine and contact the Monroe County COVID-19 Hotline at 585-753-5555.