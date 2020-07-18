Monroe County health officials confirm one new COVID-19 death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Saturday that there are 30 new positive cases of the coronavirus in the county and one more person has died. This brings the total number of deaths to 279.

In total there are 4,185 cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County. Fifty-nine people are hospitalized with the virus and six of those patients are on ventilators in the intensive care unit.

The DPH said 3,799 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the county.