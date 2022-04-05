ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — COVID cases are rising in Monroe County with nearly 600 new cases reported Tuesday. The weekly average of people testing positive now stands at 332. A vast majority of the new cases, according to Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mendoza, are due to the Omicron sub-variant, called BA.2.

While many people may be feeling COVID fatigue at this point, it’s still something we need to be aware of.

“Based on the current available evidence we believe that the newest variant is not as serious, thankfully, as previous variants but that does not mean that individual people might not be at risk.”

With the pandemic early into its third year, Dr. Mendoza says it makes sense people are — and have been — feeling fatigued.

“Well, we’re at a point in the pandemic where, as you said, people are very tired of having to hear about COVID, hear the numbers and cases and surges and all of that but the reality is we don’t have the luxury of yet saying that COVID is gone. COVID is still with us – in fact this week I’m in the hospital taking care of people who have long-COVID and for those individuals, COVID is very much a very real thing,” Dr. Mendoza explains.

On the subject of long-COVID, there is much more to learn.

“The syndrome of long-COVID is still being described but the majority of patients will have some form of shortness of breath or pulmonary compromise, many of them may have neurological deficits – generally mild, thankfully, but not always so…and blood clotting,” says Dr. Mendoza.

Looking ahead to spring months and into summer, cases are currently expected to trend back down.

“So we’ve certainly seen an increase in the cases over the last several weeks. We also know that when warmer weather comes — someday here in Rochester — we can anticipate that the numbers will start to come down again because we know from prior years that COVID does not thrive as readily in warmer temperatures,” says Dr. Mendoza.

Taking precautions include getting vaccinated, the booster shot and if you’re eligible the second booster.

When it comes to going out in public settings, visiting elderly grandparents, or for running to the store with your kids, deciding whether or not to wear a mask comes down to risk factor.

“Well I think everybody has to think about their own circumstances and figure out what level of risk they’re willing to tolerate. We know that most kids are not yet eligible or not yet vaccinated and so we want to take additional precautions with them because we aren’t able to vaccinate them like the rest of the public,” says Dr. Mendoza.

Just under 72% of the population is fully vaccinated in Monroe County according to the COVID dashboard.