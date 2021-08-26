Monroe County Health Dept. launches online portal for at-home COVID-19 test results

A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to test for COVID-19 at the Brooklyn Health Medical Alliance urgent care pop up testing site as infection rates spike on October 8, 2020 in New York City. – New York’s governor announced earlier in the week tough new restrictions in several areas recording high infection rates to try to ward off a second coronavirus wave. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health issued guidance Thursday for reporting results of at-home COVID-19 testing kits.

As at-home COVID-19 test kits become increasingly available, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has developed an online portal for reporting positive test results. Regardless of test kit instructions, officials say results should be entered into the new portal.

Officials say individuals who enter a positive test result will be contacted by the Department of Public Health to be placed in isolation. Health leaders say this will ensure these individuals receive proper support and documentation for work absence, etc. It will also allow for Monroe County contact tracers to determine if others are at risk.

According to the health department, individuals do not need to report negative at-home test results at this time.

For additional assistance, please contact the COVID-19 Hotline at (585) 753-5555 or COVID19@MonroeCounty.gov