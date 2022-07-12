ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — COVID subvariants BA-4 and BA-5 continue to emerge across New York State, at a time when immunity from initial vaccines or booster shots may be waning.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says BA-5 doesn’t appear as severe as previous variants. However, the case for reinfection may be more likely, he says, given the fact that immunity may be wearing off.

“The reality is there’s no reason to think it’s not here already,” Dr. Mendoza said Tuesday.

As subvariants BA-4 and BA-5 make up a little more than half of current COVID cases in New York, Dr. Mendoza says the variants aren’t as severe but may be more contagious.

When it comes to the possibility of reinfection, he says it’s not out of question.

“They seem to be happening more quickly. It is possible they may be more likely given that the immunity that we have is based on what we’ve been vaccinated against and/or what we’ve been infected with. If somebody hasn’t been infected with either of these subvariants, we think they’re going to be susceptible, again, because the initial vaccine may not be as preventative from these subvariants,” said Dr. Mendoza.

Dr. Mendoza says he anticipates more people might get reinfected even if they were sick with COVID in the spring.

Right now, the FDA is looking at the possibility of second booster shots from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson companies.

“Is there any harm in getting those vaccines? No. Is there much benefit? We don’t know. There’s a lot of debate. A lot of studies right now looking whether an omicron specific booster is necessary – and we think perhaps by the fall that may become a reality,” said Dr. Mendoza.

Mendoza also stresses the importance of reporting at-home COVID tests to provide more accurate numbers county-wide.

“The concern is we don’t know all of the testing that’s happening in the community because people aren’t recording them. We believe what we’re reporting is accurate because people are telling us. But, we just know that not everybody is telling us,” said Dr. Mendoza.

Dr. Mendoza says it’s safe to assume the majority of new cases are likely the newer subvariants. He says updated numbers won’t populate for another few weeks.

As for the possibility of another mask mandate in Monroe County, Dr. Mendoza says he doesn’t feel one is necessary right now.

He says the existing recommendations based on risk or comfort level will remain going forward.