4 straight days of no COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 28 new cases reported Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported zero new COVID-19 deaths Sunday, marking the fourth day in a row with no virus deaths locally. To date, 277 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.
Officials say there were 28 new cases of the coronavirus since Saturday, for a total of 3,992 cases total.
Of those 3,992 confirmed cases, 66 people are hospitalized and five patients are on ventilators in the ICU.
Officials say 3,623 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Monroe County and there are 413 active cases.
To date, Monroe County has conducted 85,649 tests, with 81,865 coming back negative.
Age breakdown of Sunday’s 28 new cases:
|1
|Female under 10
|Male under 10
|2
|Female 10-19
|4
|Male 10-19
|2
|Female in her 20s
|2
|Male in his 20s
|2
|Female in her 30s
|3
|Male in his 30s
|1
|Female in her 40s
|1
|Male in his 40s
|3
|Female in her 50s
|1
|Male in his 50s
|1
|Female in her 60s
|2
|Male in his 60s
|1
|Female in her 70s
|1
|Male in his 70s
|1
|Female in her 80s
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+