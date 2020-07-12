1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

4 straight days of no COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 28 new cases reported Sunday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported zero new COVID-19 deaths Sunday, marking the fourth day in a row with no virus deaths locally. To date, 277 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

Officials say there were 28 new cases of the coronavirus since Saturday, for a total of 3,992 cases total.

Of those 3,992 confirmed cases, 66 people are hospitalized and five patients are on ventilators in the ICU.

Officials say 3,623 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Monroe County and there are 413 active cases.

To date, Monroe County has conducted 85,649 tests, with 81,865 coming back negative.

Age breakdown of Sunday’s 28 new cases:

1Female under 10
 Male under 10
2Female 10-19
4Male 10-19
2Female in her 20s
2Male in his 20s
2Female in her 30s
3Male in his 30s
1Female in her 40s
1Male in his 40s
3Female in her 50s
1Male in his 50s
1Female in her 60s
2Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss