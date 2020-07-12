4 straight days of no COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 28 new cases reported Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported zero new COVID-19 deaths Sunday, marking the fourth day in a row with no virus deaths locally. To date, 277 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

Officials say there were 28 new cases of the coronavirus since Saturday, for a total of 3,992 cases total.

Of those 3,992 confirmed cases, 66 people are hospitalized and five patients are on ventilators in the ICU.

Officials say 3,623 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Monroe County and there are 413 active cases.

To date, Monroe County has conducted 85,649 tests, with 81,865 coming back negative.

Age breakdown of Sunday’s 28 new cases: