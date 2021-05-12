Monroe County, Finger Lakes Vaccine Hub to deliver vaccines to homebound individuals

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County, the Finger Lakes COVID-19 Vaccine Hub, Goodwill of the Finger Lakes and a other local partners have finalized plans to bring access to the COVID-19 vaccine to homebound individuals in the nine-county Finger Lakes region.

Last week, the partners launched a program to identify, offer and administer vaccine to homebound individuals and their caregivers.

Members of the planning group include Lifespan, Finger Lakes Performing Provider System, Emergency Medical agencies from a number of local health care systems and organizations and input from the Monroe County Medical Society and others who care for the homebound.

According to the county, early data suggests there are 1,000 homebound patients in the nine-county region — 40% of those have already been vaccinated.

The Monroe County COVID-19 Hotline, staffed by Goodwill of the Finger Lakes, is creating a referral list for those who do not have a computer or internet, and need telephone assistance to get vaccine to someone who is homebound. Those individuals can call the Monroe County COVID-19 hotline at (585) 753-5555.

“To those in our community who are unable to leave their homes for any reason and you’re reading this for the first time, call the Monroe County Hotline at 753-5555 if you need help scheduling your COVID vaccine,” Jennifer Lake, President and CEO of Goodwill of the Finger Lakes. said in a statement.

“If you’re homebound and you call this number, telecounselors at 211/LIFE LINE will connect you with the team to bring the vaccination to you and get it scheduled as soon as possible. You can reach out 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. That’s how important getting vaccinated is to our entire community. We’ll continue to say it until every person in our community who wants a vaccine has the vaccine.”