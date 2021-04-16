Monroe County Executive Bello in quarantine after close contact with person positive for COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Friday that he began quarantine procedures after coming in close contact with someone who has recently tested positive for COVID-19.
“I have been notified that I was in close contact with an individual who has since tested positive for COVID-19,” Bello wrote on Twitter. “Upon receiving notification, I consulted with Dr. Mendoza and began quarantine procedures pursuant to Monroe County Department of Public Health guidelines.”
The county executive added that he is not experiencing any symptoms at this time and plans to continue having a full work day schedule from home until the 10-day quarantine period ends.
The county executive received his first dose of the vaccine on April 3.
According to the CDC, it usually takes about two weeks after the final COVID-19 vaccine dose for the antibodies to take effect.
