Monroe County Executive Bello in quarantine after close contact with person positive for COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Friday that he began quarantine procedures after coming in close contact with someone who has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have been notified that I was in close contact with an individual who has since tested positive for COVID-19,” Bello wrote on Twitter. “Upon receiving notification, I consulted with Dr. Mendoza and began quarantine procedures pursuant to Monroe County Department of Public Health guidelines.”

The county executive added that he is not experiencing any symptoms at this time and plans to continue having a full work day schedule from home until the 10-day quarantine period ends.

I am not experiencing any symptoms and will continue to have a full work schedule from home until the 10-day quarantine period ends. — Adam J. Bello (@CountyExecBello) April 16, 2021

The county executive received his first dose of the vaccine on April 3.

I received my first vaccine shot at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center location just last Saturday and can attest to what a well-oiled machine we have. I really want to commend the staff at our PODs for all their hard work and dedication over the last several months. pic.twitter.com/UKCgdmzVwf — Adam J. Bello (@CountyExecBello) April 8, 2021

According to the CDC, it usually takes about two weeks after the final COVID-19 vaccine dose for the antibodies to take effect.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.