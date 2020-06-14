250 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 3,238 confirmed cases, 144 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 250 COVID-19 deaths reported in Monroe County, up by two from last official count Saturday.

To date, officials report 3,238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 27 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,238 cases, 144 people are hospitalized and 17 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

At this time 481 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 259 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 847 active cases in Monroe County, and 2,141 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.