1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

148 deaths, 1,789 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday that 148 people in the county have died from the coronavirus.

There are 46 new confirmed cases of the virus since Saturday bringing the total to 1,789 cases in the county.

The new individuals include:

  • 5 Females in their 20s
  • 2 Males in their 20s
  • 5 Females in their 30s
  • 2 Males in their 30s
  • 2 Males in their 40s
  • 4 Females in their 50s
  • 1 Male in his 50s
  • 4 Females in their 60s
  • 3 Males in their 60s
  • 7 Females in their 70s
  • 1 Male in his 70s
  • 4 Males in their 80s
  • 3 Females in their 90s
  • 2 Males in their 90s
  • 1 Females in her 100s

The Department of Public Health said of the 1,789 confirmed cases, 85 people are hospitalized. Nineteen of the 85 patients are in the ICU on a ventilator.

There have been 972 patients who have recovered from isolation.

The three-day average of daily total tests taken in Monroe County is currently at 993 tests per day (PCR and Antibody testing).

There have been 20,303 total PCR tests received in Monroe County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss