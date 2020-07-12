Monroe County DPH confirms 31 new cases of COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officials at the Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Saturday that there have been no new deaths linked to the coronavirus in Monroe County.

There were 31 new confirmed cases of the virus since Friday afternoon, bringing the total to 3,964.

In total, 277 people in the county have died from the coronavirus. The DPH said 68 people are hospitalized with the virus and four of those patients are in the intensive care unit on ventilators.

According to the DPH, 3,587 people have recovered from the virus.