Monroe Community Hospital staff member tests positive for COVID-19

by: WROC Staff

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A staff member of the Monroe Community Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

“At this time, none of the residents on the unit where the staff member worked are exhibiting symptoms of infection. In consultation with the Monroe County Department of Public Health, however, we have placed all residents in the unit into isolation. The residents will remain in their private rooms for 14 days. Their families have been notified.”

— Executive Health Director of Monroe Community Hospital Colleen Rose said in a statement.

In the statement, the hospital said it continues to implement employee screening, the use of personal protective equipment, visitor restrictions and more to prevent infection.

There are currently 246 cases of coronavirus in Monroe County. Of the 246 confirmed cases, 33 are hospitalized and 22 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. Officials announced the sixth COVID-19 related death in Monroe County on Sunday.

