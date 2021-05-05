Monroe County Department of Public Health offering help with outdoor event guidance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health sent out a notice Wednesday night, saying organizations planning outdoor events and festivals can ask for help navigating the state’s latest COVID-19 guidance.

The changing guidance has caused issues for events like the Rochester International Jazz Festival, which was canceled, and the Town of Greece Memorial Day Parade, which was canceled then not canceled.

“While we’re still waiting for additional state guidance for outdoor festivals and large gatherings, our team at the Department of Public Health is available to direct planners to NYSDOH guidance applicable to outdoor events, to help bring back some of our favorite local festivals and events,” Monroe County Director of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza said.

Festival organizers and event planners can call (585) 753-5555 or email COVID19@monroecounty.gov for more information.