Monroe County COVID cases hover near the 100 mark

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- The Monroe County Department of Public Health is reporting 102 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.
The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 133 per day. Hospitalizations and the percent positivity rate have not been reported.
The majority of COVID cases in the county can be found in young adults and children. 67 of the more than 100 cases are in people 30-years-old and younger.
You can find the breakdown of the data on the Monroe County Department of Health dashboard.
|9
|Female under 10
|12
|Male under 10
|4
|Female 10-19
|10
|Male 10-19
|10
|Female in her 20s
|4
|Male in his 20s
|9
|Female in 30s
|9
|Male in his 30s
|5
|Female in her 40s
|6
|Male in his 40s
|8
|Female in her 50s
|6
|Male in his 50s
|4
|Female in her 60s
|1
|Male in his 60s
|3
|Female in her 70s
|1
|Male in his 70s
|1
|Female in her 80s