Monroe County COVID cases hover near the 100 mark

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- The Monroe County Department of Public Health is reporting 102 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 133 per day. Hospitalizations and the percent positivity rate have not been reported.

The majority of COVID cases in the county can be found in young adults and children. 67 of the more than 100 cases are in people 30-years-old and younger.

You can find the breakdown of the data on the Monroe County Department of Health dashboard.