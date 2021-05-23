Monroe County COVID cases hover near the 100 mark

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- The Monroe County Department of Public Health is reporting 102 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 133 per day. Hospitalizations and the percent positivity rate have not been reported.

The majority of COVID cases in the county can be found in young adults and children. 67 of the more than 100 cases are in people 30-years-old and younger.

You can find the breakdown of the data on the Monroe County Department of Health dashboard.

9Female under 10
12Male under 10
4Female 10-19
10Male 10-19
10Female in her 20s
4Male in his 20s
9Female in 30s
9Male in his 30s
5Female in her 40s
6Male in his 40s
8Female in her 50s
6Male in his 50s
4Female in her 60s
1Male in his 60s
3Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s

