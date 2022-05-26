Editor’s note: This press conference will be live-streamed at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is scheduled to host a press conference Thursday morning at Monroe Community Hospital to mark the end of the New York National Guard’s local COVID-19 support.

New York National Guard members arrived in Rochester back in December to assist with the pandemic during the holiday surge where the region saw record amounts of new COVID cases, driving up hospitalizations in the process. The National Guard deployment resulted from a rise in medical staff shortages and an executive order by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Locally, COVID-19 has been on the downswing for the past few weeks. The Finger Lakes region is now averaging fewer than 30 new daily cases per 100,000 residents over the past week — the first time the region has hit that low of a mark since April 15, according to the New York State Department of Public Health.

Additionally, Monroe County reported only eight COVID-19 deaths last month, the fewest in a single month locally since October 2020, per county data.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.