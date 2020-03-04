Monroe County considering changes to sick leave policy in light of COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County has announced that its sick leave policy may be reconsidered in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Dr. Michael Mendoza, the county’s Commissioner of Public Health, and Andrea Guzzetta, the Director of Human Resources, issued a joint statement on Tuesday. The statement attributed the suggestion to review the county’s attendance policy to County Legislator Dr. Joe Carbone. “On behalf of the Monroe County Health and Human Resources departments, we thank Dr. Carbone for his suggestion to review the county’s attendance policy,” Mendoza and Guzzetta said in the statement. “This is certainly an important consideration in our ongoing planning related to Coronavirus and a potential spread of infection here in our community.”

“As we prepare our response to a potential spread, we have been considering all options,” said the statement.

The guidelines from released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as those from the New York State Department of Health, are going to be closely observed by county officials as well. “As we prepare our response to a potential spread, we have been considering all options.”

And this close attention to COVID-19 guidelines and best practices will go beyond reconsideration of sick leave policies.

“We will also advise county department heads on how to best prevent and control infection within the workforce,” the statement said. “We strongly encourage all area businesses to take similar steps.”

The statement also urged county departments and businesses to begin preparation efforts now, rather than later: “The time to prepare is now, while the risk of infection remains low in our community. We are providing support and guidance to many employers already, and we are working the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and others to disseminate the information as widely as possible.”

Dr. Mendoza and Andrea Guzzetta’s joint statement also included resources for employers looking to prepare for COVID-19. Those resources can be found here and here.