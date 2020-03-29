217 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 23 patients in the ICU

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health announced there are now 217 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

This is 15 more than last official count on Saturday afternoon.

The Department of Public Health said that of the 217 confirmed cases, 32 people are hospitalized, 23 of the 32 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

At this time, there has been five COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County. Of the 217 cases, 48 have resolved and been released from isolation.

Department of health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

Officials say 367 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine.