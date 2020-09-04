Monroe County confirms additional COVID-19 cases connected to Spencerport church

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Health officials are investigating additional COVID-19 cases connected to a church in Spencerport.

Officials are urging anyone who has visited the Slavic Pentecostal Church on West Ridge Road, at any time since August 23, to contact the department of health by calling (585) 753-5555 or emailing COVID19@monroecounty.gov.

Officials say approximately 20 individuals from different households who attended the church since August 23, or had contact with someone who did, have tested positive for the virus. Last week, officials reported five cases connected to the church.

Officials say these individuals will need to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days from their last visit to the church, or as directed by the Department of Public Health. These individuals should also get tested for COVID-19.