3rd straight day of no COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 28 new confirmed cases, 74 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the third straight day, there were zero reported new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County. There have been 273 COVID-19 deaths total in Monroe County, with the last increase on Thursday.

To date, officials report 3,772 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 28 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,772 cases, 74 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 74,557 tests with 70,874 coming back negative.

At this time 882 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 333 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 456 active cases in Monroe County, and 3,043 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The cases of new individuals by age include:

1 Female, 0-10

2 Females, 4 Males; 10-20

4 Females, 7 Males; 20-30

3 Males, 30-40

1 Female, 2 Males; 40-50

1 Male, 50-60

1 Female, 1 Male; 60-70

1 Male, 80-901 NEW