190 COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 24 new since Friday, 21 in ICU

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

190 COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 24 new since Friday, 21 in ICU

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Health Department confirmed on Saturday that there are 190 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County. There are 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday at 4 p.m.

These new individuals include:

–       2 Females between the ages of 10 to 19

–       1 Female in her 20s

–       2 Females in their 30s

–       3 Males in their 30s

–       1 Female in her 40s

–       1 Female in her 50s

–       2 Males in their 50s

–       2 Females in their 60s

–       2 Males in their 60s

–       2 Females in their 70s

–       3 Males in their 70s

–       1 Female in her 80s

–       1 Female in her 90s

–       1 Male in his 90s

Of the 190 confirmed cases, 33 people are hospitalized, 21 of the 33 patients are in ICU. The number of deaths in Monroe County due to COVID-19 is four.

The Department of Health said of the 190 confirmed cases, 23 people resolved and have been released from isolation, nine new since Friday.

Department of health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

The Health Department has placed 442 people into mandatory quarantine and isolation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss