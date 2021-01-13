Monroe County Bar Association prioritizing wellness among members during pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Anxiety is an issue for many during the COVID-19 pandemic, with isolation and social distancing taking a toll. The Monroe County Bar Association is working to ensure members have a place to turn to care for their mental health.

They’re called “Coffee Chats” — informal virtual meetings offering a human connection during the winter months.

“A lot of the collateral effects of living life virtually, whether its school with the kids or work, or court appearances or any of our other normal life stressors, are now having to be done in a different way,” said Health & Well-Being Programming Committee Chair Kim Dugay. “It’s an opportunity for folks not only to have that social connection and the personal connection with other people but also to learn from one another and to share ideas.”

The chats are co-facilitated by a mental health professional from Tree of Hope Counseling.