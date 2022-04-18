ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported Monday the county is now averaging 596 new COVID-19 cases per day over the last week, up from 455 last week.
Monroe County officials also reported six new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,829.
Officials also reported 183 regional COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, including 17 in an ICU. Regional hospitalizations are up from 166 last Monday and 122 two weeks ago on April 4.
The recent rise in cases has been attributed to the presence of the highly contagious omicron BA.2 variant, first detected locally on March 24.
Despite the rise in cases, Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza told News 8 earlier this month that this variant is “not as serious,” but he added that does not mean that individual people might not be at risk.”
“Well, we’re at a point in the pandemic where, as you said, people are very tired of having to hear about COVID, hear the numbers and cases and surges and all of that but the reality is we don’t have the luxury of yet saying that COVID is gone,” Dr. Mendoza said. “COVID is still with us — in fact this week I’m in the hospital taking care of people who have long-COVID and for those individuals, COVID is very much a very real thing.”
Monroe County new cases (4/11/22-4/18/22)
|190
|Female under 10
|193
|Male under 10
|1
|Blank under10
|265
|Female 10-19
|198
|Male 10-19
|3
|Non-binary in 10s
|1
|Blank in 10-19
|375
|Female in her 20s
|285
|Male in his 20s
|9
|Non-binary in 20s
|2
|Blank in 20s
|365
|Female in 30s
|282
|Male in his 30s
|4
|Non-binary in 30s
|1
|Blank in 30s
|349
|Female in her 40s
|258
|Male in his 40s
|1
|Non-binary in 40s
|1
|Blank in 40s
|343
|Female in her 50s
|250
|Male in his 50s
|230
|Female in her 60s
|201
|Male in his 60s
|1
|Non-binary in 60s
|120
|Female in her 70s
|89
|Male in 70s
|60
|Female in her 80s
|52
|Male in his 80s
|1
|Non-binary in 80s
|32
|Female in her 90s
|10
|Male in his 90s
|1
|Non-binary in 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|4173
|TOTAL NEW CASES IN PAST WEEK