ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 695 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Wednesday’s new case total brought the county’s seven-day rolling average of new daily cases to 513. One month ago, on March 14, the county’s seven-day rolling average of new daily cases was just 75.

Regional COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise as well. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza reported Monday a 36% increase in regional COVID-19 hospitalizations compared to the week prior (166 up from 122). Since then, the number of patients hospitalized with the virus in the Finger Lakes has increased to 169, including 19 in an ICU.

Bell and Dr. Mendoza issued a joint statement Monday that said in part: “This is a concerning trend. While the vast majority of individuals currently infected with COVID are not experiencing severe illness, the BA-2 variant is proving to be dangerous to some. Anyone at higher risk of severe complications from the virus should maintain physical distancing as much as possible and wear a high-quality N95 or KN95 mask when in indoor, public settings. Anyone who is eligible for a COVID vaccination or booster shot should get one as soon as possible.

The recent rise in cases has been attributed to the presence of the highly contagious omicron BA.2 variant, first identified in our community on March 24.

Despite the rise in cases, Dr. Michael Mendoza told News 8 last week that this variant is “not as serious,” but he added that does not mean that individual people might not be at risk.

“Well, we’re at a point in the pandemic where, as you said, people are very tired of having to hear about COVID, hear the numbers and cases and surges and all of that but the reality is we don’t have the luxury of yet saying that COVID is gone,” Dr. Mendoza said. “COVID is still with us — in fact this week I’m in the hospital taking care of people who have long-COVID and for those individuals, COVID is very much a very real thing.”

To date, the health department reports 1,823 county residents have died from COVID. According to the county’s coronavirus dashboard, 533,594 residents are fully vaccinated — 71.9% of the county population — and 300,150 residents have received a booster dose.

Local medical leaders said Wednesday that BA.2 may not be making most people as sick with COVID in general, but it can be serious for those immunocompromised, and the elderly.

“COVID, even if it is becoming less virulent still poses a risk to our most frail patients,” said Dr. Michael Apostolakos, University of Rochester Medical Center Chief Medical Officer. “The question you’re asking about community masking is really a public health decision and one that the community is really going to have to weigh in on.”

“Two years in, I believe it’s appropriate to reframe our thinking that coronavirus is going to be part of the human experience and it’s going to persist and it will probably evolve with time,” said Dr. Robert Mayo, Rochester Regional Health Chief Medical Officer.

Masking up, they added, had been helping with other public health illnesses, too, like the flu.

Speaking about COVID on the WXXI radio show Connections on Wednesday, Dr. Mendoza said the number of patients hospitalized with the flu surpassed the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Monroe County.

Monroe County flu report