Monroe County announces community COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Licensed practical nurse Yokasta Castro, of Warwick, R.I., draws a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a mass vaccination clinic, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. A month after every adult in the U.S. became eligible for the vaccine, a distinct geographic pattern has emerged: The highest vaccination rates are concentrated in the Northeast, while the lowest ones are mostly in the South. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County officials announced a list of nine locations Tuesday which will serve as COVID-19 vaccination clinics between Tuesday, July 6 and Sunday, July 11.

Those clinics will be held:

Monroe County Fleet Center – 145 Paul Road, Rochester, NY 14624 Wednesday, July 7: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Thursday, July 8: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Friday, July 9: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

MCC Downtown Campus – Corner of 321 State St & Morrie Silver Way, Rochester, NY 14608 Wednesday, July 7: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, July 9: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ibero-American Action League – 817 E. Main St., Rochester, NY 14605 Thursday, July 8: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Laurelton Fire District – 405 Empire Blvd, Rochester, NY 14609 Thursday, July 8: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

SWAN (South West Area Neighborhood Association) at Montgomery Center – 10 Cady Street, Rochester, NY 14608 Friday, July 9: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Lincoln Library – 851 Joseph Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Friday, July 9: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Lightfoot R-Center – 271 Flint St, Rochester, NY 14608 Saturday, July 10: 1 – 4 p.m.

Ryan R-Center – 530 Webster Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 Saturday, July 10: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Edgerton R-Center – 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608 Sunday, July 11: 1 – 4 p.m.



Information on scheduling appointments and walk-in status for each of the above clinics can be found here.