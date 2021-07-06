Monroe County announces community COVID-19 vaccination clinics

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County officials announced a list of nine locations Tuesday which will serve as COVID-19 vaccination clinics between Tuesday, July 6 and Sunday, July 11.

Those clinics will be held:

  • Monroe County Fleet Center – 145 Paul Road, Rochester, NY 14624
    • Wednesday, July 7: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
    • Thursday, July 8: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
    • Friday, July 9: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • MCC Downtown Campus – Corner of 321 State St & Morrie Silver Way, Rochester, NY 14608
    • Wednesday, July 7: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Thursday, July 8: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Friday, July 9: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Ibero-American Action League – 817 E. Main St., Rochester, NY 14605
    • Thursday, July 8: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Laurelton Fire District – 405 Empire Blvd, Rochester, NY 14609
    • Thursday, July 8: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • SWAN (South West Area Neighborhood Association) at Montgomery Center – 10 Cady Street, Rochester, NY 14608
    • Friday, July 9: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Lincoln Library – 851 Joseph Ave, Rochester, NY 14621
    • Friday, July 9: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Lightfoot R-Center – 271 Flint St, Rochester, NY 14608
    • Saturday, July 10: 1 – 4 p.m.
  • Ryan R-Center – 530 Webster Ave, Rochester, NY 14609
    • Saturday, July 10: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Edgerton R-Center – 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608
    • Sunday, July 11: 1 – 4 p.m.

Information on scheduling appointments and walk-in status for each of the above clinics can be found here.

