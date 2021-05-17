Monroe County, Rochester Red Wings team up for opening day vaccine clinic at Frontier Field

ROCHESER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Red Wings President & CEO Naomi Silver announced that Frontier Field will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Opening Day.

Vaccinations will begin when the gates to the ballpark open at 5:30 p.m. Vaccinators will be on hand until the 7th inning stretch or until demand is fully met. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

This clinic will offer the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for residents 18 years of age and older, and the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 to 17 years old.

“I want to thank the Rochester Red Wings and CEO Naomi Silver for their dedication to not only the resumption of professional baseball in Rochester, but to their determination in being a force in the fight against COVID-19. The wildly successful vaccine clinic they ran in April, coupled with this Opening Day pop-up clinic are just a few of the many reasons the organization is cherished in our community,” Bello said in a statement.

“We want to thank County Executive Bello and Dr. Mendoza for making vaccinations available to fans during our Opening Game on the evening of May 18. We appreciate their extra effort to help fans in our community have an easy and convenient way to become vaccinated,” Silver said in a statement. “The safety of fans at Frontier Field is of the utmost importance to the Red Wings and Monroe County, as evidenced not only by having the vaccine readily available, but also by the County’s investment in the new netting that has been installed to protect even more fans at the ballpark. With the County’s help, we are able to provide all fans with an atmosphere of comfort when coming out to a game that is unsurpassed.