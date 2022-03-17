ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the past month, U.S. Air Force teams have been supporting Strong Memorial Hospital due to staffing shortages and the COVID pandemic.

With their month-long deployment over, members will be sent home.

There was an event held with an awards ceremony where the Airmen were recognized for their service. Many of the service-members will have new skills to take with them when they return home.

“It was busy at first but we’re never by ourselves and it was nice to have a large RT department with a lot of experience and you can pull from a lot of people to get things covered.” said Staff Sergeant and Respiratory Therapist, Josh Perry.

During their time in the hospitals, the teams helped with neurology, neurosurgery, and an alternative level of care units which enabled the hospital to open new beds in these units.

“You learn how to deal with people that you never met before. I think that’s a skill everybody can build on. Military or not. The level of acuity in health care that you deal with here is something you can take back to the smaller military medical facilities is probably going to be the biggest press on me,” Perry said.