ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Air Force medical teams arrived in Rochester to assist staff in Strong Memorial hospital over the weekend.

The Air Force teams includes approximately 40 clinical personnel and support staff. This comes in addition to the two military medical teams that were already deployed to the hospital.

Back in January, FEMA agreed to deploy military medical teams to Strong Memorial Hospital. The governor said the teams would help manage patient capacity for approximately 30 days.

“We are grateful to President Biden for honoring our request for additional help to upstate hospitals, which are under pressure due to the current COVID winter surge,” Governor Hochul said in a statement issued with the January announcement. “These teams will go a long way to bolster our healthcare systems, with teams supporting hospitals in Western New York, Central New York and now the Finger Lakes. I’ll continue working with President Biden and our partners in the federal government to bring more resources to New York to get us through this phase of the winter surge.”