ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Military help arrived at Strong Memorial hospital just over two weeks ago. Two U.S. Air Force military teams were deployed to support clinical operations during the pandemic. Now, those teams have had time to adjust to their new roles and have about two weeks left in their stay unless the hospital system asks them to stay longer.

As we approach the second anniversary of the start of the pandemic, the team is providing relief for over-stressed staff, helping expand capacity in the hospital, and getting medical care to the folks who were deferred previously due to the pandemic.

URMC Chief of Hospital Medicine Justin Hopkin said the teams arrived at just the right time.

“There are many tired employees here at the hospital and with more patients to take care of, we were in a tough spot, and the Department of Defense team could not have arrived at a more opportune time,” Hopkin said.

Major Morgan Manley with the USAF said her team has been welcomed by both the Rochester community and the hospital with open arms.

“Although it’s always hard to be away from family, regardless of the mission, that that thank you for your service, or thank you for being here really warms the hearts of our service members, and really makes the sacrifice worth it,” Manley said.

COVID cases and hospitalizations have declined significantly statewide in the past two weeks. In less than 10 days of the team being in Rochester, the state saw a 22% decrease in regional hospitalizations. However, with this in mind, the team’s efforts are still needed.

“Our mission is not strictly COVID related, it’s more or less what the hospital needs in response to a COVID pandemic,” Manley said.

Hopkin said regardless of the COVID numbers, other hospital numbers are still on the rise.

“The numbers that the community sees are the number of COVID patients that are in our hospital. Fortunately, at this point in time, those numbers are on the decrease. Our total hospital census of this has not decreased. In fact, the number of patients that we have ready to be discharged to another health care facility is as high as it’s ever been, and so what the providers and the nurses have helped do is take care of that patient population,” Hopkin said.

Hopkin and Manley said COVID numbers decreasing is always promising but staying diligent to keep the spread down remains a top priority so hospital systems don’t get overwhelmed and backed up again.

Strong Memorial Hospital and the Department of Defense will evaluate whether the military team’s help is needed past the 30 days when it expires.

Military Medical Teams were also deployed to hospitals in both Buffalo and Syracuse around the same time.