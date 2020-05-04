Michigan police deparmtent seeks maskless shopper who wiped nose on clerk

Breaking News
128 COVID-19 deaths, 1,554 confirmed cases in Monroe County, 104 hospitalized
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Michigan police deparmtent seeks maskless shopper who wiped nose on clerk

Coronavirus

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

A still image taken from store surveillance video on May 2, 2020 shows the shopper who wiped his face on a clerk at a Dollar Tree store in Holly, Michigan. (Holly Police Department)

HOLLY, Mich. (WOOD) — Police on Michigan’s east side are looking for a shopper caught on camera wiping his nose on a clerk who reminded him about the store’s mandatory mask policy.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at a Dollar Tree store in the Oakland County village of Holly, located about 55 miles northwest of Detroit.

The Holly Police Department says the man wasn’t wearing a mask when he walked into the store on North Saginaw Street. When a worker advised him that in-store customers must wear a mask as stated in notices posted on the store doors, police say the man retaliated.

Surveillance video posted on the police department’s Facebook page shows the shopper walk up to the clerk and wipe his nose and face on her shirt. Police say he told her “Here, I will use this as a mask” as he did it.

Police say the man “continued to be loud and disruptive inside the store” before leaving. He was last seen in a white possibly Ford model window van.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has additional information about this incident is encouraged to call police at 248.634.8221 and reference case incident No. 20-2977.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss